World of Tanks Blitz update for 17 December 2021

Your Gift!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Just look how beautiful New Bay's main square became! The shop windows are decorated for the holidays, the snow is glistening, the Christmas tree is shining... Do you see how many gifts are lying under it? One of them is yours! Enter the game by January 8, go to the Store, and claim:

  • Pz. S35
  • Certificate for the Fires of War camo for the Pz. S35
  • 202 200 Credits
  • 3 days of Premium Account

We wish you intense battles and memorable victories in the upcoming year!

