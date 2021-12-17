Multi mod support

- The mod manager has opened in the game. Opens by the ball icon in the card slot menu. Now you can launch several different modifications on the map at once. This menu displays all the mods to which you are subscribed or created by you
- On each slot, the mod settings are saved between game sessions, you do not need to configure the slot every time.
- The order of loading mods is indicated by numbers in the mod manager. Each subsequent mod can overwrite the data of the previous one.
Example: If you have a skybox in both mods, the last one will get into the game.
Demonstration of work:
Changed files in this update