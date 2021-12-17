Chapter II - Maginot Now Available!

Greetings!

Since the Armoured Update was released last month we have been working continuously on bug fixing, gameplay improvements and most important putting the finishing touches on our 3rd Chapter 2 map Maginot.

We are excited to finally release this map to you, Maginot sets the standard for future Post Scriptum maps, having drawn from all our experience with Chapter 2 and Chapter 3's launches, those lessons we can now apply more thoroughly to Chapter 4 going forward.

Chapter II - "Maginot"

The Maginot map is based on the Vosges sector of the Maginot Line, a line of heavily fortified positions between Germany and France, the purpose of the Maginot Line was to deny Germany an offensive capability directly through to France.

In Post Scriptum this map is represented by the Vosges Sector which is a mountainous region of the sector, containing rolling hills, fields, dense woodlands and of course the Maginot line itself, both above and below grounds.

The underground tunnel will not be ready for the initial release as we need to run some more optimization passes on it, but it will come to the Maginot map in an update soon.

Official Partner "The_Yazoo" Interview with the Community Manager of Post Scriptum

18th of December @ 6 PM UK/GMT

Official Post Scriptum Partner The_Yazoo will be hosting an interview on December 18th @ 6 PM UK/GMT over on his [Twitch](www.twitch.tv/the_yazoo) with Post Scriptum Community Manager Henrik "SnazzyDuckling" CHRISTENSEN

They will be talking about all things Post Scriptum, wrapping up 2021 and looking forward to what is coming in 2022 for Post Scriptum. Questions will also be answered from the community so if you are interested you can tune into his [Twitch](www.twitch.tv/the_yazoo) for the stream.

Maginot Release Changelog v2.1.2064.5708

* Released Chapter II - Maginot Map

Added 6 Offensive

RAAS 1940 FR-GER

Supremacy 1940 FR-GER

Supremacy 1944 US-GER

Gamemodes

Added Utah Beach RAAS

* Added new game mode Supremacy // Removed all KOTH layers

Heelsum Supremacy 1944

Driel Supremacy 1944

Doorwerth Supremacy 1944

Carentan Supremacy 1944

Oosterbeek Supremacy 1944

Maginot Supremacy 1940

Maginot Supremacy 1944

St Mere Eglise Supremacy 1944

Stonne Supremacy 1940

Utah Beach Supremacy 1944

Veghel Supremacy 1944

Velmolen Supremacy 1944

FOB Overhaul

3 FOB max per side

100m exclusion from flag for defenders

400m exclusion from flag for attackers

Cost from 550->500

Deconstruct time set to 90s

Armoured gamemode crew count 100->150.

Fixed crew being killed by TNT explosives.

Fixed Utah Beach double spawn point for LCT.

Fixed Regroup Call not working in non-active capture zones (RAAS and Supremacy).

Increased font size on loading screen tips for smaller monitors.

Fixed missing rocket impact VFX on certain materials.

Fixed weapons staying in hands during death animation.

Possible fix for vehicle destruction upon driver disconnection.

Rebalanced strafing runs to do more damage.

Fixed wreck destruction time and sound playing after death.

Fixed wrong sound FX on sunny layers for Utah Beach.

Fixed Chevrolet engine sound attenuation being far too loud.

Added the ability to set Max FPS in game options.

Main menu is now capped to 60 FPS.

Sincerely,

Periscope Games



[url=https://discord.gg/postscriptum]

JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON DISCORD

[/url]

