Update 1 is here!

Ho-ho-ho!

Holidays are upon us and we’ve got a gift: our first major content update for Timberborn, now available for everyone! Big thank you to all eager beavers testing (and breaking) new stuff on the experimental branch. You helped us make it better for today’s official release.

We have the full patch notes below. Even if you've been keeping up with the experimental version, you may find a little surprise to fit the holiday spirit.

Watch the new trailer to see the update’s highlights!

YouTube

Holiday developer live stream

To celebrate the new content, come join Jon and Michal for a holiday live stream on December 23, 2 PM CEST! This will be a perfect opportunity to see Update 1 in hands of a pro. Of course, this means Jon will be the one playing.

And if you can’t join us live, let us send you the season’s greetings already. May your lodge stay leakproof and full of holiday cheer!

IMPORTANT, please read. Once you update the game on the main branch, existing saves become largely incompatible, as indicated by a warning. Please start a new game!

If you want to continue building pre-patch settlements without the new content and changes, we have added a pre-patch branch called “Old version 0.0”. You can access it the same way you enable the experimental branch, as explained here.

If the save was made on Experimental Branch, you can ignore that warning and continue playing. Just make sure you move your files from ExperimentalSaves to Saves.

GeForce Now

As a reminder, Timberborn on Steam is now available to play via GeForce Now.

Infinite metal production

Scraping down ex-hooman buildings was not enough, we get it.

New resource node: Underground Ruins . These large, rich in metal remnants of hooman civilization can only be placed in the map editor. They provide an infinite source of scrap metal, but are difficult to adapt for beaver needs.

. These large, rich in metal remnants of hooman civilization can only be placed in the map editor. They provide an infinite source of scrap metal, but are difficult to adapt for beaver needs. New building: Mine (4000 SP; 250 logs, 200 treated planks, 350 gears; 10 workers; can only be built on top of Underground Ruins). In exchange for a stream of gears and treated planks, beavers are now able to get infinite amounts of scrap metal.

(4000 SP; 250 logs, 200 treated planks, 350 gears; 10 workers; can only be built on top of Underground Ruins). In exchange for a stream of gears and treated planks, beavers are now able to get infinite amounts of scrap metal. New building: Efficient Mine (4000 SP; 300 logs, 300 treated planks,450 gears; 10 workers; can only be built on top of Underground Ruins). This mine can only be built by the Iron Teeth, and produces more Scrap Metal. Additionally, it has a secondary recipe that includes Explosives and produces even more scrap metal.

(4000 SP; 300 logs, 300 treated planks,450 gears; 10 workers; can only be built on top of Underground Ruins). This mine can only be built by the Iron Teeth, and produces more Scrap Metal. Additionally, it has a secondary recipe that includes Explosives and produces even more scrap metal. New building: Smelter (300 SP; 50 planks, 20 gears, 30 scrap metal; 200 HP; uses logs as fuel; 1 worker). To be used in buildings, scrap metal needs to be turned into metal blocks here. This also applies to the scrap from the “normal” ruins, previously processed in Shredder.

(300 SP; 50 planks, 20 gears, 30 scrap metal; 200 HP; uses logs as fuel; 1 worker). To be used in buildings, scrap metal needs to be turned into metal blocks here. This also applies to the scrap from the “normal” ruins, previously processed in Shredder. Shredder was removed from the game. But don’t fret, there are shredding enthusiasts in the team and the building may return in some form one day! \m/

Water gameplay

The ability to transfer water to higher levels is one of the most popular requests so we’ve got you a mechanical water pump! Also, Water Wheels’ behaviour is now more immersive. Check their new variants to feel the difference!

New building: Mechanical Water Pump (5000 SP; 100 gears, 50 treated planks, 50 metal blocks; 700 HP). This pump sucks the water below and dumps it at a higher level.

(5000 SP; 100 gears, 50 treated planks, 50 metal blocks; 700 HP). This pump sucks the water below and dumps it at a higher level. New building: Deep Mechanical Water Pump (5000 SP; 100 gears, 50 treated planks, 50 metal blocks; 700 HP). This is the Iron Teeth variant of the pump. It has a longer, 6-tile deep pipe matching that of a Deep Water Pump.

(5000 SP; 100 gears, 50 treated planks, 50 metal blocks; 700 HP). This is the Iron Teeth variant of the pump. It has a longer, 6-tile deep pipe matching that of a Deep Water Pump. New building: Compact Water Wheel (25 logs; Iron Teeth only). Unlocked right from the start, this provides a little surge of hydro energy at the early stage of the game.

(25 logs; Iron Teeth only). Unlocked right from the start, this provides a little surge of hydro energy at the early stage of the game. Updated building: Water Wheel: it is now a Folktails-only building.

New building: Large Water Wheel (200 SP; 70 logs, 80 planks; Iron Teeth only). This beast requires additional support on the side but is much more efficient.

(200 SP; 70 logs, 80 planks; Iron Teeth only). This beast requires additional support on the side but is much more efficient. Water Wheels now have variable HP output, depending on the current’s strength. If placed well, they’ll be even more effective than before.

Water Wheels will now slightly slow down the water passing through.

Water Marker was renamed Stream Gauge. It now also indicates the water current’s strength.

Made numerous tweaks to the water physics system to address the addition of Mechanical Water Pumps and changes made to Water Wheels.

New goods and resources

Metal is not everything, yo. We’ve got new plants as well.

New resource: Chestnut trees . These trees with thick trunks grow slowly, but they provide your beavers with chestnuts in addition to logs.

. These trees with thick trunks grow slowly, but they provide your beavers with chestnuts in addition to logs. New resource: Cattail . Yields cattail roots. Can only grow in water, as indicated by the Aquatic keyword.

. Yields cattail roots. Can only grow in water, as indicated by the Aquatic keyword. New resource: Spadderdock . Yields spadderdock (duh). Can only grow in water, as indicated by the Aquatic keyword.

. Yields spadderdock (duh). Can only grow in water, as indicated by the Aquatic keyword. Updated resource: Pine. Pines are now also a source of pine resin.

Updated resource: Maple. You’ve guessed it, you can also gather maple syrup.

Updates to resources required an expansion of available buildings.

New building: Wood Workshop (800 SP; 20 logs, 40 planks, 50 gears; 1 worker; 250 HP). Creates treated planks from planks and pine resin.

(800 SP; 20 logs, 40 planks, 50 gears; 1 worker; 250 HP). Creates treated planks from planks and pine resin. New building: Aquatic Farmhouse (150 SP; 30 logs, 10 planks; 2 workers). Similar to the ordinary Farmhouse, beavers employed here grow cattail and spadderdock in the designated areas (in shallow waters).

(150 SP; 30 logs, 10 planks; 2 workers). Similar to the ordinary Farmhouse, beavers employed here grow cattail and spadderdock in the designated areas (in shallow waters). New building: Tapper’s Shack (500 SP; 20 logs, 20 planks, 10 gears; 1 worker). A beaver employed here gathers pine resin and maple syrup from trees in range. You can pick the prioritized good.

(500 SP; 20 logs, 20 planks, 10 gears; 1 worker). A beaver employed here gathers pine resin and maple syrup from trees in range. You can pick the prioritized good. Updated building: Gatherer’s Flag. Gatherers are now able to gather chestnuts in addition to blueberries. You can choose the prioritized good.

Multiple recipes

As a continuation of the above, we’ve implemented the ability to pick from different recipes – as already mentioned in the case of Iron Teeth’s Efficient Mine.

Updated building: Grill. You can now pick between Grilled Potatoes, Grilled Chestnuts, and Grilled Spadderdock. Yield numbers vary.

Updated building: Gristmill. You can now pick between Wheat Flour and Cattail Flour.

Updated building: Bakery. You can now pick between Bread, Maple Pastry, and Cattail Crackers.

If a building allows multiple recipes, you need to pick one before it starts working. If you don’t, the building will display a warning and “?” in the building panel. You can choose the recipe before the building is built.

Science

Let the beavers gaze into the stars for too long and you end up with Inventor’s Hut on steroids.

New building: Observatory (1000 SP; 80 planks, 30 gears, 10 pine resin; 200 HP; employs 4 workers). Generates SP at a high rate and has cool rotating pieces!

New attractions

It’s post-apocalypse alright but a beaver’s existence should not be just about trying to survive.

New building: Lido (250 SP; 40 logs, 30 planks; can only be built on a riverbank). You wanted the swimming pools, and here they are. Lidos satisfy Fun.

(250 SP; 40 logs, 30 planks; can only be built on a riverbank). You wanted the swimming pools, and here they are. Lidos satisfy Fun. New building: Mud Bath (1800 SP; 50 gears, 50 treated planks, 30 water; 50 HP). Rivers aren’t always available but getting down and dirty (with bubbles!) can be Fun too.

(1800 SP; 50 gears, 50 treated planks, 30 water; 50 HP). Rivers aren’t always available but getting down and dirty (with bubbles!) can be Fun too. New building: a little beaver secret, totally not leaked before and not shown in the feature trailer. Enjoy your spiritual holidays!

Maps and Map Editor

All included maps have been updated to include Metal Deposits and Chestnut Trees. To maintain the in-game balance, we have removed some of the existing ruins and other trees.

It is now possible to place Metal Deposits and Chestnut Trees in the map editor.

Balance

Average Wellbeing needed to unlock Iron Teeth increased from 8 to 11.

Engine now generates 400 HP, up from 200 HP.

Large Windmill now generates up to 400 HP, up from 300 HP.

Windmill now generates up to 200 HP, up from 120 HP.

Changed the time to grow Maple to 30 days.

Made tweaks to the Nutrition needs so that it’s possible to satisfy all of them.

In-game text and credits

Added more flavor texts to buildings and resources. Can you spot all the references?

Updated descriptions for many buildings.

Added Vyna, the Masterful Architect of Helix Mountain, as well as our awesome moderators and new Eager Beavers, to the in-game credits.

Miscellaneous

When in full screen, the game is now played in borderless windowed mode.

Updated some icons for buildings and resources.

Foresters and Farmhouses now receive a "Nothing to do in range" status when there is no field in their range.

Bug fixes