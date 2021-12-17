 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Void -Dementia- update for 17 December 2021

Update A0.1015

Share · View all patches · Build 7900704 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Version a0.1015

  • Sound

    Update Character voice

  • Option

    Update UI Graphics

  • Boss

    Neutron: Effect positioning error has been fixed

    Nexus: center light effect added

  • Stage

    Powerful monster: Reduce HP

    (EGO:50% SuperEGO:100%)

    Tower: HP 100% increase

  • Map

    Mode: Annihilation/Tower more map Added

  • Stage mode

    creation probability before (annihilation 33%, Tower 33%, slaughter 33%)

    After (annihilation 40%, Tower 40%, slaughter 20%)

    Slaughter mode: Clear condition change (kill all monsters)

  • Memory piece

    skill unlock cost 2000 > 1500 reduce

    Memory Piece drop increases when clearing a stage

  • Memory piece skill Update

    ReverseVoid: The HP of monsters in annihilation missions is reduced

    BreakingTower: The towers attack power in tower missions is weakened

  • Memory piece skill change

    Survival Instinct Effect (Decreased the number of monsters killed in slaughter mode)

  • balancing Mastery

    Hard Guard maximum (5> 3) effect (Stamina 2% reduce > 20%)

    Reduce Comflex (1> 5) effect (Complex 20% reduce > 12.5%)

    Second Roll (10> 1) effect (Damage 2% reduce > 50%)

    Weapon Master (20> 10) effect (Hitstop 1% reduce > 3%)

    Evasion (10> 3) effect (Invincibility time 1% Increases > 10%)

    OverTime (5> 2) effect (time control 2% > 25%)

    SitUp (20> 1) effect (Damage 10 > 150)

    Stratagem effect (Hp Recorvery 2% > 1%)

    GreatSword mastery (Damage 2% > 3%, Hitstop Reduce 2% > 4%)

    DualSword mastery (Stermina 2.5% reduce 1.5% > 2.5%, Attack Speed 1.5% > 2%)

  • Comming soon Next Update

    New Mastery 4 update

    Key Mapping and more Option Uptade

    UI Sound

Changed files in this update

공허 - 치매 - 창고 Depot 1538641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.