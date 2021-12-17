Update A0.1015

Version a0.1015
-
Sound
Update Character voice
-
Option
Update UI Graphics
-
Boss
Neutron: Effect positioning error has been fixed
Nexus: center light effect added
-
Stage
Powerful monster: Reduce HP
(EGO:50% SuperEGO:100%)
Tower: HP 100% increase
-
Map
Mode: Annihilation/Tower more map Added
-
Stage mode
creation probability before (annihilation 33%, Tower 33%, slaughter 33%)
After (annihilation 40%, Tower 40%, slaughter 20%)
Slaughter mode: Clear condition change (kill all monsters)
-
Memory piece
skill unlock cost 2000 > 1500 reduce
Memory Piece drop increases when clearing a stage
-
Memory piece skill Update
ReverseVoid: The HP of monsters in annihilation missions is reduced
BreakingTower: The towers attack power in tower missions is weakened
-
Memory piece skill change
Survival Instinct Effect (Decreased the number of monsters killed in slaughter mode)
-
balancing Mastery
Hard Guard maximum (5> 3) effect (Stamina 2% reduce > 20%)
Reduce Comflex (1> 5) effect (Complex 20% reduce > 12.5%)
Second Roll (10> 1) effect (Damage 2% reduce > 50%)
Weapon Master (20> 10) effect (Hitstop 1% reduce > 3%)
Evasion (10> 3) effect (Invincibility time 1% Increases > 10%)
OverTime (5> 2) effect (time control 2% > 25%)
SitUp (20> 1) effect (Damage 10 > 150)
Stratagem effect (Hp Recorvery 2% > 1%)
GreatSword mastery (Damage 2% > 3%, Hitstop Reduce 2% > 4%)
DualSword mastery (Stermina 2.5% reduce 1.5% > 2.5%, Attack Speed 1.5% > 2%)
-
Comming soon Next Update
New Mastery 4 update
Key Mapping and more Option Uptade
UI Sound
