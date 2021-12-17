SRPG Studio 1.249 Update Released!

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.249.
New Features:
- Added "Display Format" to the "Change Background" event command.
Large size background images can now be scaled down and displayed on the game screen.
- Added the root.appendBacklogCommand method to register text to the backlog.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug in the "Change Switches" of the base event that the local switch operation may be lost.
- Fixed a bug that the variable "Current Map Id" was wrongly set to "Active Unit Id".
- Fixed a bug in which name resolution sometimes failed in text export of unit events.
Changed files in this update