SRPG Studio update for 17 December 2021

SRPG Studio 1.249 Update Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!

We have now released version 1.249.

New Features:

  • Added "Display Format" to the "Change Background" event command.

    Large size background images can now be scaled down and displayed on the game screen.
  • Added the root.appendBacklogCommand method to register text to the backlog.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug in the "Change Switches" of the base event that the local switch operation may be lost.
  • Fixed a bug that the variable "Current Map Id" was wrongly set to "Active Unit Id".
  • Fixed a bug in which name resolution sometimes failed in text export of unit events.

