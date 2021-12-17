Updated instructions on December 17, 2021

------------------------Plot CG------------------------
Xiaocui and Sasa fidelity fill 100 plot
（Unlock 3P）
Ling fidelity fill 100 plot
-----------------------Add new prop------------------
Seal testis
（When making love, use it faster）
Ice fish
（combat damage with girls add 100%）
Masturbation Cup
（Sexual desire is cleared after use）
--------------------Add new achievement---------------
剁手党
（The accumulated money spent on the day was more than 10,000 ）
挥金如土
（The accumulated money spent on the day was more than 100,000）
空调小王子
（Conquer 5 female protagonists）
渣男
（Conquer 10 heroines）
海王
（Conquer 15 heroines）
凭实力单身
（Use the masturbation Cup 10 times）
------------------------Optimize------------------------
Adjust your promotion experience
（Early promotion speed up）
Reduced the speed of the slider in the cigarette lighting mini-game
Changed files in this update