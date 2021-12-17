 Skip to content

Workplace Rhapsody update for 17 December 2021

Updated instructions on December 17, 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

------------------------Plot CG------------------------

Xiaocui and Sasa fidelity fill 100 plot

（Unlock 3P）

Ling fidelity fill 100 plot

-----------------------Add new prop------------------

Seal testis

（When making love, use it faster）

Ice fish

（combat damage with girls add 100%）

Masturbation Cup

（Sexual desire is cleared after use）

--------------------Add new achievement---------------

剁手党

（The accumulated money spent on the day was more than 10,000 ）

挥金如土

（The accumulated money spent on the day was more than 100,000）

空调小王子

（Conquer 5 female protagonists）

渣男

（Conquer 10 heroines）

海王

（Conquer 15 heroines）

凭实力单身

（Use the masturbation Cup 10 times）

------------------------Optimize------------------------

Adjust your promotion experience

（Early promotion speed up）

Reduced the speed of the slider in the cigarette lighting mini-game

Changed files in this update

