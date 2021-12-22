The Act Like It’s Christmas Mini-Update! The stage is set!

This winter, be it rain or snow or seemingly never-ending global pandemic, the show must go on!

So suit up and get ready to break some legs because this holiday season we’re setting the stage for The Act Like It’s Christmas Mini-Update!

Five new characters are making their theatrical debut and all of them are tough acts to follow. We have the front and rear ends of a reindeer, a kid with a needlessly complex Shakespearean costume and, because it’s Christmas after all, a Bible-accurate angel to watch over you while you sleep. It’s just a kid in a costume, but the fear is real.

A special snowflake of a character will also be added to the Move or Die roster. His name is Deepflake and what makes him unique is that he won’t be coming to the Debt Bar or Not-A-Store™, but instead he’ll be awarded for FREE to anyone playing an online multiplayer match between December 22nd and January 5th.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a holiday update without our classic 75% winter discount - perfect as a last-minute gift idea or a great icebreaker for the ol’ Christmas table!

What's to come in 2022!

Last but not least, we leave you with the greatest gift of all - promises!

This year, we dedicated all of our time and resources towards guaranteeing a steady flow of cosmetics and professional localization work to the game. While this was a very pretty big deal for us, we're once again confirming the fact that we hear you loud and clear.

You want NEW GAME MODES and MUTATORS, as well as other additional ways to spice up your Move or Die experience from a gameplay standpoint.

For 2022, while the speed at which we bring updates to the game might slow down a bit, we are 100% committed to bringing at least 3 new game modes (that are already in development) as well as a handful of new mutators, to make them even more crazy.

In 2022, we're also dedicated to fixing a lot of the longstanding issues and bugs that have been plaguing the game for the last couple of years. Yes, this includes such classics as the Shuriken Parry issue, the infamous audio glitch, as well as a slew of other stability issues for all platforms (Linux included).

So keep your eyes peeled for the 6th Year Anniversary Roadmap, which will be announced sometime in early Spring 2022.

Besides these, a steady flow of new characters & other cosmetics will continuously be added to the Debt Bar unlock system every month!

Thank you so much for your patience and continuous support. We promise to make 2022 worth it for everyone.

See ya on the other side!

-Team Move or Die