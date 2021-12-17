 Skip to content

Meister2 update for 17 December 2021

안정화 패치

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance:

  • The <Village> map has been changed to be more suitable for the actual easy difficulty.

Fixed:

  • Healing amount is also displayed above the unit's head, just like damage.
  • Some of the quest rewards of the <7. Altar of Sorcerer> and <8. Pray> stages have been changed to be more appropriate.
  • You can now easily see if a unit has a higher tier item available in the item slot in the unit info window.
  • Fixed the part where certain monsters almost went crazy because their combat power was too strong.
  • Monsters now also display stats such as movement speed and sight-range.
  • Fixed the problem that when displaying the required ingredient, it was not reflected well even if you have the ingredient that requires some items.
  • Fixed a path issue on certain maps that could sometimes prevent squads from moving properly depending on the building layout.

