Balance:
- The <Village> map has been changed to be more suitable for the actual easy difficulty.
Fixed:
- Healing amount is also displayed above the unit's head, just like damage.
- Some of the quest rewards of the <7. Altar of Sorcerer> and <8. Pray> stages have been changed to be more appropriate.
- You can now easily see if a unit has a higher tier item available in the item slot in the unit info window.
- Fixed the part where certain monsters almost went crazy because their combat power was too strong.
- Monsters now also display stats such as movement speed and sight-range.
- Fixed the problem that when displaying the required ingredient, it was not reflected well even if you have the ingredient that requires some items.
- Fixed a path issue on certain maps that could sometimes prevent squads from moving properly depending on the building layout.
