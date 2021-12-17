- Some NPC ships now have a military-grade point defence systems capable of targeting weak spots like reactors, making some optional encounters more challenging but also making them more helpful as allies.
- NPC ships that belong to a faction that was friendly towards you could not become entirely hostile even under heavy fire.
- You can now lock your mouse pointer to the game window in settings. Enabling this option will also enable hardware mouse pointer due to engine limitations.
- Added custom sprite for the hardware mouse pointer.
- Added a notification popup when your crew was taken off the active rooster by decreased crew capacity of your ship.
- When you spun your ship fast while having a 30 FPS framerate limit enabled, your cradled equipment (mining companions, cargo containers) stretched out their cradles which could make them forcibly detach or explode.
- Crew portrait will not flash for a moment before the animation when hiring a new crew.
- Your crew will not ask for free days if you have already agreed to them.
- Fixed lighting glitches inside The Space Bar.
- Docking arms inside The Space Bar will now hold your ship and orient it correctly.
- New achievement.
- Updated translations.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 17 December 2021
0.432.10 - Terminate Hostilities
Patchnotes via Steam Community
