12/17 Update announcement of sealed Spirit archive version

Dear Agent,

The update is expected to take 120 minutes at 16:00 (UTC/GMT: +8:00) on December 17. This update will restart the server, online agents will be forced to log off, please log off in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to the simulation training!

This update will issue compensation: Spirit coin X10000



Benefits: Weekly free role update

This week free experience role, agent camp: Ning Caichen, Zhiqiu Yiye, Shang Xiang, Su Qingli, He Ruoyao, Ge Yongming

Simulated hate spirit camp: small spider, Yu Ji, ladle madman

Function optimization

This update will refresh the rewards and reset the number of times you pull When the character is disabled in rank mode, the scout can no longer see the nickname of the disgruntled player Training level function maintenance, temporarily closed

New fitting rooms

Theme treasure box: Wuqi Branch - Phoenix out of the East series

Selected Treasure Box: Fragrant - Pure White Swan series

New on mall: Little red - ChuJinLan series, small fang - electronic song ji series, the series of xiao gang - yellow chicken run, jia hui - alluringly have a graceful demeanour series, night - green flow Dan series, little jiang - dragon robe, skin - the soldier and punishment of light - muscle maid, a commando - northern plains series, qing su carp - fat princess series, the series of the tide - pink heart, lam ching-ying - spring series, the juvenile is sweet - bye Series, black qi branch - broken star dream series, proud wind - eight eight charm series, Yan Chixia - mind heaven and earth series, know autumn - leaves - successful people series, Ning Caichen - The appropriate series of clothing, Xiao Li - Churenmei series, spoon - social silver series, Nie Xiaoqian - rich family series, eight feet of adults - pink time series

Balance adjustment

Improved the movement speed of the simulated monster spoon Improved the running speed of Yang Qilang and reduced physical energy consumption Improved the speed of the cavalry in the simulation of Yang Qilang's field skills, and increased the energy consumption of the agents after being hit by the cavalry Reduced the cooldown of the charge of God of War, The Descent of God of Shield and the Dance of Heaven of Realm Increased the movement speed of the warrior charge in the simulation Improved the movement speed of the simulation after turning on the red pupil Reduced the cooldown of the swamp cage

The problem to repair