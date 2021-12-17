12/17 Update announcement of sealed Spirit archive version

Dear Agent,
The update is expected to take 120 minutes at 16:00 (UTC/GMT: +8:00) on December 17. This update will restart the server, online agents will be forced to log off, please log off in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to the simulation training!
This update will issue compensation: Spirit coin X10000
Benefits: Weekly free role update
This week free experience role, agent camp: Ning Caichen, Zhiqiu Yiye, Shang Xiang, Su Qingli, He Ruoyao, Ge Yongming
Simulated hate spirit camp: small spider, Yu Ji, ladle madman
Function optimization
- This update will refresh the rewards and reset the number of times you pull
- When the character is disabled in rank mode, the scout can no longer see the nickname of the disgruntled player
- Training level function maintenance, temporarily closed
New fitting rooms
Theme treasure box: Wuqi Branch - Phoenix out of the East series
Selected Treasure Box: Fragrant - Pure White Swan series
New on mall: Little red - ChuJinLan series, small fang - electronic song ji series, the series of xiao gang - yellow chicken run, jia hui - alluringly have a graceful demeanour series, night - green flow Dan series, little jiang - dragon robe, skin - the soldier and punishment of light - muscle maid, a commando - northern plains series, qing su carp - fat princess series, the series of the tide - pink heart, lam ching-ying - spring series, the juvenile is sweet - bye Series, black qi branch - broken star dream series, proud wind - eight eight charm series, Yan Chixia - mind heaven and earth series, know autumn - leaves - successful people series, Ning Caichen - The appropriate series of clothing, Xiao Li - Churenmei series, spoon - social silver series, Nie Xiaoqian - rich family series, eight feet of adults - pink time series
Balance adjustment
- Improved the movement speed of the simulated monster spoon
- Improved the running speed of Yang Qilang and reduced physical energy consumption
- Improved the speed of the cavalry in the simulation of Yang Qilang's field skills, and increased the energy consumption of the agents after being hit by the cavalry
- Reduced the cooldown of the charge of God of War, The Descent of God of Shield and the Dance of Heaven of Realm
- Increased the movement speed of the warrior charge in the simulation
- Improved the movement speed of the simulation after turning on the red pupil
- Reduced the cooldown of the swamp cage
The problem to repair
- Fixed the problem of not updating information in the leaderboard interface in a timely manner
- Fixed the connection between E1 tomb chamber and the central altar in the pyramid map, which had abnormal prompt problems
- Fixed an issue where agent Manlin would not be able to use his main star ability to bind the fairy cord to hit mockingbird and Psychic in front of him after being hit by mockingbird's Mockingbird
- Fixed an issue where the Yin sound of agent Haroon's main star ability could not be adjusted in the Settings
- Fixed an issue in lanruo Temple map where the stairway next to the birth point of the psychic would disappear when the evil spirit Yuji enchanted the lightning sword with three abilities at full level
- Fixed an issue where the fitting room icon of suqing Carp - Princess of the Golden Age (shoes) was black, but the actual wear was white
- Fixed an issue where the model of dress Black Qi Branch - Sacrificial goddess · Fire (set) displayed abnormally
- Fixed an issue that caused the model to be in an abnormal position when detective Nalanlian dance used the main star skill Xiyu Lotus dance to jump against the cabinet in the classroom on the right side of the first floor of school A
- Fixed an issue where dress Beauty - when getting married (form) would display abnormally when using a skill without shadow
- Fixed an issue where agent Yan Chixia could not control the simulated resentment of small skin, small beauty and small spider in the field skills with the main star skill Xuanyuan Sword
Changed depots in test branch