0.13.9 (December 20)

New:

Adjusted tutorial to include auto govern task.

Game now saves mid game data in singleplayer when the player goes to the menu.

Added warning when clicking merchant or mercenary outside your regions.

changes to the beer mechanic. should be easier to use now.

Added carry token and drop it on the mini map.

Added carry token to light up the mini map region it is hovering over.

By hovering over armies it will now move any hidden tokens beneath

Added some new battle sounds.

Fixes:

Fixed bathhouse upgrade system being problematic and not allowing peasants to be dropped on some of the time.

fixed army upgrade cost bug

fixed no tile outlines in battle

fixed manor upgrade missing wall bug

Prevent map zooming with tutorial bear card showing

merchants & mercenaries to no longer have a hover glow when outside your region.

Prevent story book icon disappearing while options menu is open

fixed vsync/interp settings not saving

fixed slow battle cam scroll

Fix battles autoresolving when the peasants are revolting

fixed fakeorders battle freeze

fixed battle cards not following camera

fixed battle unit missing hover tooltip

fixed tile placement particle render issues

fixed skill tree crash due to missing card instance

Fixed glitch that allowed a player placing a single peasant to place more if holding the button and getting stuck in the wrong state.

Fixed tithe GUI text crash

Fixed AI from trying to upgrade a cathedral.

Fixed armies 50% of time being able to cross enemy region if at border of friendly region

fixed a problem with farmer animations

Prevent newly loaded game hiding some regions in FOW that should be visible to armies

fixed loading screen behind campaign GUI banner

rare crash fixes from crash reports

removed houses on battle camps sometimes appearing

Fixed snow ruins in the editor that should be non snow ruins

fixed disband army menu missalignment

fixed potential half-house on mountain

Changes:

Autoresolve battle when a player got less than 7 tiles to play on.

Tutorial text adjustments

pressing escape to back out of wall mode will no longer open the pause menu.

Modified the pumpkin helmet to only be a Halloween item.

Added Cathedral so there is a ruins form and a constructed form.

Added Cathedral and Cathedral Ruins to the editor.

Modified Cathedral tiles to have ruins.

Disable equipment loss on disbanding armies in tutorial.

Allow ships at sea to see into neighbouring regions

adjusting texture pages for better memory management