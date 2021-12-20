0.13.9 (December 20)
New:
Adjusted tutorial to include auto govern task.
Game now saves mid game data in singleplayer when the player goes to the menu.
Added warning when clicking merchant or mercenary outside your regions.
changes to the beer mechanic. should be easier to use now.
Added carry token and drop it on the mini map.
Added carry token to light up the mini map region it is hovering over.
By hovering over armies it will now move any hidden tokens beneath
Added some new battle sounds.
Fixes:
Fixed bathhouse upgrade system being problematic and not allowing peasants to be dropped on some of the time.
fixed army upgrade cost bug
fixed no tile outlines in battle
fixed manor upgrade missing wall bug
Prevent map zooming with tutorial bear card showing
merchants & mercenaries to no longer have a hover glow when outside your region.
Prevent story book icon disappearing while options menu is open
fixed vsync/interp settings not saving
fixed slow battle cam scroll
Fix battles autoresolving when the peasants are revolting
fixed fakeorders battle freeze
fixed battle cards not following camera
fixed battle unit missing hover tooltip
fixed tile placement particle render issues
fixed skill tree crash due to missing card instance
Fixed glitch that allowed a player placing a single peasant to place more if holding the button and getting stuck in the wrong state.
Fixed tithe GUI text crash
Fixed AI from trying to upgrade a cathedral.
Fixed armies 50% of time being able to cross enemy region if at border of friendly region
fixed a problem with farmer animations
Prevent newly loaded game hiding some regions in FOW that should be visible to armies
fixed loading screen behind campaign GUI banner
rare crash fixes from crash reports
removed houses on battle camps sometimes appearing
Fixed snow ruins in the editor that should be non snow ruins
fixed disband army menu missalignment
fixed potential half-house on mountain
Changes:
Autoresolve battle when a player got less than 7 tiles to play on.
Tutorial text adjustments
pressing escape to back out of wall mode will no longer open the pause menu.
Modified the pumpkin helmet to only be a Halloween item.
Added Cathedral so there is a ruins form and a constructed form.
Added Cathedral and Cathedral Ruins to the editor.
Modified Cathedral tiles to have ruins.
Disable equipment loss on disbanding armies in tutorial.
Allow ships at sea to see into neighbouring regions
adjusting texture pages for better memory management
