鬼谷八荒 Tale of Immortal update for 17 December 2021

[0.8.40324 Version Update]

[0.8.40324 Version Update] Updated at 15:00 on December 17, 2021

  1. Fixed the problem that the main quest (breakthrough to a certain realm) would not be completed if you collect it after reaching the realm.

  2. Increased the output of Furnace in the town's market.

  3. Fixed the problem that the main storyline (Increase EXP) might not generate Qi.

  4. Fixed the problem that when the sect relocated to the edge of the map, it might cause the game to get stuck.

  5. Fixed the problem that the sect could be relocated to the territory of other sects, resulting in the sect territory not expanding properly.

  6. Fixed the problem that the number of deaths would increase when being humiliated by NPCs when failing in the Promotion Duel (Grand Elder& Grand Elders).

  7. Optimized the penalty rule for attacking NPCs when they steal from each other (attacking will not be punished, but killing will still be punished).

  8. Optimized the interface display of the sect's hospital, Treasure Pavilion and challenge the Tradition.

  9. Fixed the problem that under certain circumstances, it is possible to repeat breakthroughs in the Cultivation Chamber in the sect.

  10. Fixed the problem that the monthly ending was incorrect when the sect did not meet the conditions for participating in the sect competition.

  11. Fixed the problem that the output of the Darkfire Mask in the sect task (Inspect the Feng Shui of the Land) did not match the current regional realm.

  12. Fixed the problem that some summons could not attack the divine beasts in the sect battle.

  13. Fixed the problem that the ranking interface display in the IImmortal Tournament may appear abnormal.

  14. Optimized the operation of the interface of the challenge Taoist Title.

  15. Optimized the triggering probability of some Adventures.

  16. Fixed the problem that the damage of Destiny (Shadowchase Pill) was too low.

  17. Optimized the description text of the Destiny (Fiery Bristle).

  18. Optimized the text of the tip that you can't use the potion to break the bottleneck when you have Destiny (Nurture)(Upset).

  19. Fixed the problem that the effect of the passive skill (Savage Wrath) of the spirit artifact was incorrect.

  20. Fixed the problem that the name color and quality color of some interest items did not match.

  21. Optimized the prompt text when entering the Panlong Mountain.

