Early Access Update 1.5.0

Morning, commanders!
Para Bellum - Hold the Line Early Access has reached its version 1.5.0. This update comes with a couple of variations of the new Paratrooper Unit! This new Unit's specialty is the ability to be rapidly called anywhere on the map in addition to their exemplary combat skills!
The rest of the changelog is as follows:
NEW
- Paratrooper Units (Grenadier, MG and AT variants)
CHANGES
- Limit for building Emplacements - set to 3 currently
- Make Platoon menu contents scrollable for better experience on wide monitors
FIXES
- Disable collisions between Emplacement placement tool and other things
Have a great weekend, commanders! Hope you enjoy!
