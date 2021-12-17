 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Para Bellum - Hold the Line update for 17 December 2021

Early Access Update 1.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7900222 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Morning, commanders!

Para Bellum - Hold the Line Early Access has reached its version 1.5.0. This update comes with a couple of variations of the new Paratrooper Unit! This new Unit's specialty is the ability to be rapidly called anywhere on the map in addition to their exemplary combat skills!

The rest of the changelog is as follows:

NEW
  • Paratrooper Units (Grenadier, MG and AT variants)
CHANGES
  • Limit for building Emplacements - set to 3 currently
  • Make Platoon menu contents scrollable for better experience on wide monitors
FIXES
  • Disable collisions between Emplacement placement tool and other things

Have a great weekend, commanders! Hope you enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Para Bellum - Hold the Line Content Depot 1772921
  • Loading history…
Para Bellum - Hold the Line Windows x64 Depot 1772922
  • Loading history…
Para Bellum - Hold the Line Depot Mac OS Depot 1772923
  • Loading history…
Para Bellum - Hold the Line Linux Depot 1772924
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.