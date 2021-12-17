- Some elements of the Portuguese translation have been adjusted.
- The Portuguese translation has a correctly translated story-complete screen.
- Slight reduction in difficulty to Mission 22.
- Translator now appears in the credits.
- Velocity can no longer be adjusted in missions 1-3, to prevent new players from putting themselves in a bad state.
- Story missions with the Explorer goal now end immediately when you meet the goal, to prevent confusion.
Starlight Explorers update for 17 December 2021
Translation tweaks, better onboarding
