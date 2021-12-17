 Skip to content

Starlight Explorers update for 17 December 2021

Translation tweaks, better onboarding

  • Some elements of the Portuguese translation have been adjusted.
  • The Portuguese translation has a correctly translated story-complete screen.
  • Slight reduction in difficulty to Mission 22.
  • Translator now appears in the credits.
  • Velocity can no longer be adjusted in missions 1-3, to prevent new players from putting themselves in a bad state.
  • Story missions with the Explorer goal now end immediately when you meet the goal, to prevent confusion.

