Update 0.1.4 - The Archery Archers

PATCH NOTES:
-Improved accuracy of archers. In addition, archers in the tower became even more accurate and long-range
-Increased hp of regular settlers, especially workers
-Workers flee from the enemy if they are attacked
-Fixed - Now archers react adequately to the Filth (smoke demon), do not miss and do not try to shoot at the Stronghold
-Enemy damage grows much slower than before. They will no longer kill with one hit in the late game
-Added names of tools in the crafting tooltip
-Fixed bug with Warp (flying demon) and archers on towers
-Fixed - NPC will no longer occasionally glow white
-Fixed bug allowing you to interact the progress bar in the building window
Changed files in this update