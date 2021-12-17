 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Phoenix Hope update for 17 December 2021

Update 0.1.4 - The Archery Archers

Share · View all patches · Build 7900015 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES:

-Improved accuracy of archers. In addition, archers in the tower became even more accurate and long-range

-Increased hp of regular settlers, especially workers

-Workers flee from the enemy if they are attacked

-Fixed - Now archers react adequately to the Filth (smoke demon), do not miss and do not try to shoot at the Stronghold

-Enemy damage grows much slower than before. They will no longer kill with one hit in the late game

-Added names of tools in the crafting tooltip

-Fixed bug with Warp (flying demon) and archers on towers

-Fixed - NPC will no longer occasionally glow white

-Fixed bug allowing you to interact the progress bar in the building window

Changed files in this update

Phoenix Hope Content Depot 1465951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.