Space Docker VR update for 17 December 2021

Patch #2

Patch #2 · Build 7899907

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Haptics intensity slider/on/off toggle to game settings

  • Added ability to use trackpad click as alternate thumbstick click

  • Added ability to adjust spectator camera FOV using < and > keys (third person camera FOV on Num + and -)

  • Adjusted Lo mode rotation to be faster

  • Fixed "double-image" judder bug where physics ran at lower rate

    than VR refresh rate

  • Fixed bug where flying far away from racing level and then pressing Restart would put you in the wrong place

  • Fixed bug where the ship rotation would abruptly stop when not moving

  • Fixed issue where nuke instantly collided with player after undock

