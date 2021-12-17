-
Added Haptics intensity slider/on/off toggle to game settings
Added ability to use trackpad click as alternate thumbstick click
Added ability to adjust spectator camera FOV using < and > keys (third person camera FOV on Num + and -)
Adjusted Lo mode rotation to be faster
Fixed "double-image" judder bug where physics ran at lower rate
than VR refresh rate
Fixed bug where flying far away from racing level and then pressing Restart would put you in the wrong place
Fixed bug where the ship rotation would abruptly stop when not moving
Fixed issue where nuke instantly collided with player after undock
Space Docker VR update for 17 December 2021
Patch #2
