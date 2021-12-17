Year End Update

Happy Holidays Explorers! We're proud to graduate the latest Experimental Branch changes along with some additional minor polish in, what will likely be, our final update of the year.

Looking Back on 2021

And what a year it's been! Since we bought back our publishing rights just over a year ago, Fenix Fire has performed 62 updates, 10 of which were large feature and content expansions to the game. Not only did we further expand the game, but also put a considerable focus on code clean up, game engine updates, optimizations, save game stability, and multiplayer stability. At this point the code base has largely been rewritten, we're in a healthy version of Unity, and the project is in a very workable and solid state to develop from.

Looking Towards 2022

And we're not done yet! There is still more that we want to do. Yes, we're still in Early Access, but this process is not a race for us, it's about quality and striving towards giving you the best version of this experience we possibly can.

2021's Greatest Hits

To celebrate our most productive year we've ever had, here's a brief rundown of some of the more significant updates released:



More detailed creature AI and intelligent spawning systems.



Greatly expanded the underground areas of the game across all planets.



Option to choose to sleep through the night at your base.



Large expansion of map and GPS features along with satellite systems to view and find resources.



Remastered Zer, the planet closest to the star. Also added the Deep Terrain Drill.



Our largest update of the year. Biomes, Space Station, and Species Discovery added.



Planet Lutari added, Aziel Remastered, and new robots added.



Salvageable Base Ruins and Remastered Mech.



Project overhaul that refocused on Survival as the core gameplay pillar.

Change List

Added - VFX and SFX for upgrade completion to match that of construction completion

Added - Updated Radar Scanner handheld screen graphic to better represent current use

Changed - Tweaked Spaceship landing to be more lenient for various landing surfaces, allowing it to touch down sooner

Changed - Upon touching down, the Spaceship's landing gear will now gently lower the ship closer to the surface

Changed - Right click while wielding the Radar Scanner will now open the GPS screen

Changed - Gave planet's informational cards realistic temperature values when highlighting them in low orbit

Changed - Public servers now have a 30 day wipe cycle instead of 14 days (will update on next cycle for active servers)

Changed - Disabled missions in Creative Mode

Changed - Swapped out Zer Creature shaders with optimized variant

Fixed - Improved inventory persistence stability (In Previous Main Hotfix v0.5.227)

Fixed - GPS filter selection is no longer reset when entering the GPS Map, it is once again properly saved

Fixed - Removed moons Proteus 2, Lutari, and Aziel from low orbit of Zer as they were unintended to be there.

Fixed - Polished a few instances of mesh edges visible on Zer

Fixed - Reset VSync to saved value during intro cinematic to reduce screen tearing

Fixed - Cut off text in difficulty buttons in main menu

Fixed - Removed explosion sounds from intro cinematic

Fixed - Instances where Spaceship landing gear would fly in from offscreen after takeoff

Fixed - 0 TOD cycle rate no longer affects Main menu and Intro Cinematic

Unless anything pops up that requires a patch, I've instructed the team to take the rest of the year off and enjoy their holiday break. We look forward to returning in January invigorated and ready to tackle the next chapter of Osiris: New Dawn!

From all of us on the OND team, please enjoy this latest update and have a wonderful, and safe, holiday!

Brian

And now a quote from my favorite Christmas movie:

"Got invited to the Christmas party by mistake. Who knew?"