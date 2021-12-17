New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.767_Elderling_Sanity

We're suddenly VERY close to being able to come back out of the beta branch! Our remaining todo items for that milestone are here: https://bugtracker.arcengames.com/view.php?id=25884 If you know of any bugs that are important to have fixed before we get off the beta branch, then please do let us know! Comment on the bugtracker issue of note to bump it to the top, for instance (you can use your steam login if you want).

When it comes to coming out of the beta branch, that's a major milestone because we've been on the beta branch since July, good grief. Literally six months as of... today, actually. I'm hoping to be out of beta mid next week, but it depends on what people mention in the meantime. Out of beta won't mean that Expert mode or the new DLC1 and DLC3 items are all done, but it will mean that folks can play the most-stable version of multiplayer yet, as well as just generally having all the awesome improvements from the last six months.

Speaking of awesome improvements, there's a lot going on with DLC3 features and factions still, too.

Tadrinth has added a super intense new Panopticon AI type, which comes complete with a bunch of new unique AI Eyes just for it.

Badger has been rebalancing and expanding the Neinzul Elderlings, which now have a sanity meter and can basically go insane in certain circumstances (overcrowding). Elderlings are a really terrifying enemy in general, but they're also a really dynamic and interesting ally when you choose to set them up that way. The maddening of Elderlings works a little bit differently when they are neutral or antagonistic to you compared to when they are your allies, but both are very exciting and help give even more of a lovecraftian feel to this DLC.

StarKelp has been working on the Neinzul Wild Hives, making them drastically more fast-acting and violent, like an infection.

I've been focused on bugfixes, and other blockers for coming out of beta. Hovering over icons in the planet view now works properly again (was a recent regression), the intel sidebar no longer jumps all around like an insane elderling, and tutorials are now fully functional again. Plus other smaller items!

More to come soon.

Enjoy!