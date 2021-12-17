BIRBOUT! v1.0.2 Patch Notes

BIRBOUT! 1.0.2 (Full Ver.) Patch Notes

Here it is! The long-awaited Linux version of the game. Our first port! How about that! Also, BIRBMASSSSS! This event will run from now to the start of 2022. I’ll be a bit late to bring in the Christmas lights since I want to finally take a break from this game to set up some stuff for next year and chill and maybe make some videos.

If you want to stay updated or need to report bugs, please join our Discord server! https://discord.gg/DaXYKw5W6U

We also recommend taking videos of bugs and starting a thread in #bug-reports in our Discord support category. Thankyou!

UI

End Of Level Selector buttons now auto-size text so larger level names are in smaller font to fit inside the button.

Add a Join Community button to quickly access the Discord.

BIRBMAS UPDATE! Everything is Christmas-y on the title screen and the buttons have been changed to candy-cane colours. Have fun!

Major Features

A full rework to the soundtrack, particularly to get the recorder sample fixed. Everything sounds mostly the same but the recorder has less pop and sounds a bit more arcade-y

New Level for Birbmas! Holly-Jolly Hills! It’s also available in the Demo version, and contains of the two new hats, the Elven Ears! The music is even a Sunny-ified remix of Jingle Bells Birbs!

The Penguin Pullover! A new hat for Sunny! Check your loadout’s hat slot if you’re playing on Linux.

Level Revisions

Hillclimb Hold’s barrier now goes down instead of sideways. This was because you would still touch it and it would falsely make a lock indicator appear.

…and, as always, Thanks for reading, and take care!

-Jazztache (1128Fri17Dec21)