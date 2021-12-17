Battle Heroine Crisis! Share your heart with an attractive battle heroine!

Battle Heroine Crisis (BHC)

BHC~ BHC~!

Share your heart with an attractive battle heroine!

Ah, what a beautiful sound this is!

Hm? I beg your pardon?

Are you saying that you're not sharing your heart, you're controlling it?

you are crooked.

This game is a very sweet and beautiful game that connects mind to heart!

Hm? It can't be!?

OK! If you insist so much, then you should experience it for yourself!

Before that, in order to enjoy BHC, shall we simply test one basic common sense that there is no harm in knowing?

Q. What will each of the men and women who fight for humanity be called in the BHC?

Pandora and Limiter Eve and Adam Valkyrie and Thor

Hint: Take a good look at the game descriptions in the store! Can you do that?

Please post the answer to the above question in the comments.

We will select 30 winners from among the correct answers to give the following prizes.

10 winners: Steam gift card ($5)

10 winners: BHC game product key

10 winners: Glass game product key