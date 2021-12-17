This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed bug with that occurs server side for Survival Dungeon.

Fixed lockpicking, it can no longer be bugged out.

Changed Choppable Willow Tree

Changed Berry Bush

Changed some signs in Home Dimension

Changed some Press F to interact messages

Search Container = You've never looked in the container

Open Container = You've opened this container before and it has items

Open Container(Empty) = You've opened this container before and it is empty

Ranged Weapon Reticle is now white and turns red when looking at an entity with health or green when looking at an interactable.