Fixed bug with that occurs server side for Survival Dungeon.
Fixed lockpicking, it can no longer be bugged out.
Changed Choppable Willow Tree
Changed Berry Bush
Changed some signs in Home Dimension
Changed some Press F to interact messages
Search Container = You've never looked in the container
Open Container = You've opened this container before and it has items
Open Container(Empty) = You've opened this container before and it is empty
Ranged Weapon Reticle is now white and turns red when looking at an entity with health or green when looking at an interactable.
Changed depots in server branch