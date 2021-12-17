The new patch is here! The focus is on a new school of magic and the modding system- read on for full details.

New school of magic: Metal! Metal magic is a small school, comparable in size to chaos or words. Most Metal spells have other tags and can be slotted into builds revolving around fire, lightning, or minions, but there are a few skills that specifically encourage heavy metal investment.

Tooltips for all the metal spells and skills:

Added modding system. See the RiftWizard/mods/ExampleMod directory for details. The modding system works by running the modders code as the game loads, which in python, allows them to change basically anything. The emphasis is on being able to add new spells, skills, shrines and monsters- but in theory anything is possible. Some players have already posted some very impressive mods on the official discord's #post-your-mod channel.

Added launch option: Native Resolution. Auto resizes display to Rift Wizards native resolution (1600x900) (aka- how most full screen games work). Sadly this wont help anyone whose display is too small, but it should be nice for people whos displays are excessively large.

Added new speed: XTurbo. XTurbo executes all non player characters turns in one frame. I can make no guarantee on the speed of this frame, but this is, mathematically, the fastest speed one can play Rift Wizard at, and maybe is nice for some super slow and spammy conjuration builds.

Added hotkeys for showing upgrade tooltips- PGUP and PGDN now scroll through the currently hovered spells upgrades.

Source code is now included with the build. It is provided mainly as a reference for modders, secondarily as a reference for guide makers, and lastly, as a way for people with unusual setups to try to run the game directly from python code if they so desire.

Balance changes:

Chain Lightning max charges 8 -> 6

Blue Lion max charges 6 -> 2, minion damage upgrade cost 1->2

Gold drake dragonmage upgrade cost 6->4, granted holy light cooldown 15->8

Shrapnel Blast is now a metallic spell.

Protect Minions removed to make room for Ironize (giving metallic style resists is more metal than nature I think).

New Shrine: Shrapnel Shrine. Metallic only.

Grants "Whenever you cast this spell, deal 27 physical damage to 1 enemy in line of sight per spell level."

Protect Minions from nature spell to metallic spell. Now makes all of your units metallic (grants same resists as before).

Orbs can now be buffed (and debuffed).

Optimized AI perf when spells with large radii are being targeted (which was often a perf bottleneck previously).

Fixed many enchantment spells snot being able to receive 'non conjuration' shrine bonuses.

Fixed sealed fate sometimes spreading to caster if berserking was involved.

Fixed slimedrakes not flying.

Fixed bug where holding down rebound direction keys didn't work.

Fixed many vague or flat out incorrect tooltip descriptions. Thanks to the community for continueing to find these!