Animalia Survival update for 17 December 2021

Small correction

Hello Wild Friends

Guys a small correction on the speed of the animals

Animals

Rhinoceros

Adjusted Rhinoceros normal map

Thanks a lot!

We wish you all happy holidays

High Brazil Studio

