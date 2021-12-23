See the Change List below for details:

• Story Race: Pausing before the first video is played, returning to the menus, then going back to the

• Story race, breaks game visuals.

• Achievements: Unable to unlock the "Speedy Lambert" (Rask Ludvig) achievement issue is fixed.

• Achievements: Unable to unlock the "Rider" (Rytter) achievement issue is fixed.

• Achievements: Unable to unlock the "Matchmaker" achievement issue is fixed.

• Achievements: The description for "World Champion" (Verdensmester) achievement has been improved.

• Build Il Tempo Gigante: This is not accessible from the Play menu, after switching to a profile that has not unlocked it, then back to the one that has it unlocked.

• Build Il Tempo Gigante: After the disassemble car function is used, the build state of the car returns to no parts on the car after leaving Build Il Tempo Gigante.

• Sonny's Bike Ride: The last propeller pickup on the medium level has been moved down so that it can be picked up by the player.

• Post Haste: The small movement of the camera when moving the mouse pointer around the screen has been removed.

• Post Haste: Letters can not now be moved to bags with QWE keys.

• Racing: Cars now receive more damage from repeated small collisions, including sliding along barriers.

• Racing: Audio in Racing mode is reduced in volume to better match that in the rest of the game.

• Racing: The ability to turn on/off controller vibration has been added to the Racing Settings menu, as well as to the Pause menu in the racing game.

• Story Scenes: After the dialogue has ended in the "Outro" scene where the 3 characters watch a fireworks display, the game does not now show the game credits, instead goes to the Racing menu to show that the Racing mode has been unlocked.

• Story Scenes: Some incorrect dialogue subtitles in Norwegian have been fixed.

• Fun Facts: An incorrect fact about the speed of light has been corrected.