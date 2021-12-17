- Reduced power drift after colliding against walls
- Do not lift vehicle front too much when colliding against the walls
- Enabled full vehicle jump equipment on MultiPlayer mode
- Added option to change the language into the lobby
- Adjusts on camera to smoothly work on Campaign and MultiPlayer modes
- Fixed some missing multiplayer text information
- Adjust on interval to allow to perform drift after landing
- Fixed register on multiplayer to accept lowercase only
- Adjust the number of races according to the selected level
- Fixed difficult selection when selected using mouse
- Fix fail that made plasma and missile bounce off when hitting vehicles and walls
- Fix some lift and ramps on the first race in Hecaton
- Fixed the amount of money rewarded and collected along the track for each planet
- Rebuild vehicle curve and fast turn system
- Fixed the error that made the cursor disappear when some popup buttons appear
- Allow multiplayer ranking to switch buttons using DPad ( on gamepad only )
- Added ability to skip planet when player reaches the amount of required score
- Adjusts on a curve into low speeds to increase maneuverability
- Fixed some Hecaton tracks to not fall when using nitro to jump on ramps
- Fixed some recharge areas on Hecaton
- Fixed cutscene when left Quantana to travel to Canonya
OverShoot Battle Race update for 17 December 2021
Update Notes for v1.0.75 version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update