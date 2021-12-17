 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

OverShoot Battle Race update for 17 December 2021

Update Notes for v1.0.75 version

Share · View all patches · Build 7899144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced power drift after colliding against walls
  • Do not lift vehicle front too much when colliding against the walls
  • Enabled full vehicle jump equipment on MultiPlayer mode
  • Added option to change the language into the lobby
  • Adjusts on camera to smoothly work on Campaign and MultiPlayer modes
  • Fixed some missing multiplayer text information
  • Adjust on interval to allow to perform drift after landing
  • Fixed register on multiplayer to accept lowercase only
  • Adjust the number of races according to the selected level
  • Fixed difficult selection when selected using mouse
  • Fix fail that made plasma and missile bounce off when hitting vehicles and walls
  • Fix some lift and ramps on the first race in Hecaton
  • Fixed the amount of money rewarded and collected along the track for each planet
  • Rebuild vehicle curve and fast turn system
  • Fixed the error that made the cursor disappear when some popup buttons appear
  • Allow multiplayer ranking to switch buttons using DPad ( on gamepad only )
  • Added ability to skip planet when player reaches the amount of required score
  • Adjusts on a curve into low speeds to increase maneuverability
  • Fixed some Hecaton tracks to not fall when using nitro to jump on ramps
  • Fixed some recharge areas on Hecaton
  • Fixed cutscene when left Quantana to travel to Canonya

Changed files in this update

OverShoot Racing Content Depot 1318281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.