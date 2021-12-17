Early Access Build 21.12.17.1

The latest Hammerheart build is here, and contains the first features of some upcoming overhauls that will fundamentally change the game loop and offer players more freedom in every run.
Changes in build 21.12.17.1:
- Fixed bug which caused Hakon and Wiglaf to kill the enemy in the tutorial.
- Reduced default freedom of movement for troops upon starting an encounter to reduce UI clutter for new players.
- Added red indicators that show when enemies are approaching from offscreen. These compliment the directional horn sounds to give players a better idea of how to assemble their troops.
- Reworked weapon dropping: Instead of being automatically requipped in the next encounter, dropped weapons are now added to the inventory for a clearer and more intuitive inventory experience. This does not apply to thrown weapons.
- Added UI notification for dropped weapons.
- Added perk: Crampons - Allows the entire party to walk normally across all terrain.
- Doubled lifespan of dropped loot.
- Reset demo timers.
Welcome to all the new players who have joined since SplatterCatGaming's video. It's an honour to have you on board to experience how the game progresses.
