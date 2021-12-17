 Skip to content

Evasilix update for 17 December 2021

Update notes for v1.0.1.9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added "Nb secrets found" billboard in Transit Sector
  • Level 1.2 difficulty adjusted in "normal" difficulty level
  • Fixed Movie Scene not unlocking in speedrun mode
  • Fixed "Wait Here" secret decals not showing due to lightning
  • Fixed missing texture in Office Sector
  • Fixed rockets not shooting after dying in level 3.2 in "impossible" difficulty level
  • Added missing background wall in the Engine sector

Changed files in this update

Evasilix Content Depot 1552931
