- Added "Nb secrets found" billboard in Transit Sector
- Level 1.2 difficulty adjusted in "normal" difficulty level
- Fixed Movie Scene not unlocking in speedrun mode
- Fixed "Wait Here" secret decals not showing due to lightning
- Fixed missing texture in Office Sector
- Fixed rockets not shooting after dying in level 3.2 in "impossible" difficulty level
- Added missing background wall in the Engine sector
Evasilix update for 17 December 2021
Update notes for v1.0.1.9
