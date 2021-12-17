Castle of Shikigami 2 - v1.0.15 update

Dear Users,

We would like to thank everyone's support towards "Castle of Shikigami 2."

We hope you are enjoying it so far. We have just released the latest version 1.0.15, which includes bug fixes reported by the players!

A few problems did stand out, and have now been fixed:

The ranking order is now displayed in case of no-continue at the result.

We will also be implementing everything that has been fixed so far into the demo version in the coming days.

Cheers,

Degica Games team