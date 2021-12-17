 Skip to content

Storybook Brawl update for 17 December 2021

Patch 66.1 Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Patch 66.1 Notes

This patch has a collection of technical fixes and an art update, with no additional gameplay changes since the last (recent) patch.

Technical Fixes

  • Fixes for being unable to connect to servers
  • Fixes for games crashing
  • Card Gallery updated
  • Matchmaking issues resolved

Additionally, we are looking into the performance issues that some users are reporting. Thanks again for your patience, and please get back to enjoying your regularly scheduled brawling.

  • The Storybook Brawl team

