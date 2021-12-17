Patch 66.1 Notes
This patch has a collection of technical fixes and an art update, with no additional gameplay changes since the last (recent) patch.
Technical Fixes
- Fixes for being unable to connect to servers
- Fixes for games crashing
- Card Gallery updated
- Matchmaking issues resolved
Additionally, we are looking into the performance issues that some users are reporting. Thanks again for your patience, and please get back to enjoying your regularly scheduled brawling.
- The Storybook Brawl team
Changed depots in alpha branch