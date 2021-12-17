 Skip to content

Bitburner update for 17 December 2021

browser occlusion & killing the game

Share · View all patches · Build 7898847 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So if you minimize the window the game should still run

Also I did a thing to try to get the game to die die. Idk electron is weird it should just stop when I close all the windows, right?

