Patch 1.7.6.0

DUNGEONEERS

-Upgrading to the final mart tier in Dungeoneers now costs 26 tickets, down from 28.

-Serilia now has a Shop Ability in Dungeoneers: When selling a card with a modifier, give a Fire card +1.

-Forsburn rune cost: 3 -> 2. Now the new card always has the same element as the replaced card.

-Zetterburn rune: now applies +2 instead of +1.

-Maypul rune cost: 2 -> 1

-Fleet rune cost: 2 -> 0

IMPROVEMENTS AND FEEDBACK

-Significantly increased the amount of medals gained by playing vs AI before Master Rank

-Updated localization for Japanese and Chinese

BUG FIXES

-Fixed a bug where Maypul would occasionally not show a card in her chain flipping.

-Fixed a bug that caused the 2020 plunder pass event to trigger again.

-Fixed a bug that caused Slade to mess up the order cards were displayed on the leaderboard.

-Fixed a bug that prevented Slade from being fizzled by Clairen's ability.

-Fixed a bug that caused the season reset to pull results from the wrong season. Granted players that were affected by this bug the Master Orcane skin.

-Fixed a bug that automatically granted the battle pass to players that had a previous version of it

-Fixed a bug where Wrastor wouldn't work correctly when using Tornado on Kragg's Rock without moving it.

-Fixed a bug where Clairen's internal attributes wouldn't reset properly between Dungeoneers matches, causing unintended behavior with Wrastor.

-Fixed a bug where Wrastor's Tornado would hide a card that was hidden under smoke for both players.

-Fixed a bug that prevented players from completing the daily win with a rival quest through Dungeoneers.