- adjustments to how the AI comes onto the map in attacking situations
- fixed AI sometimes trying to move to an inaccessible goal hex (due to stacking or bad terrain for the unit type) and then giving up and passing
- fixed Acquired counters sometimes disappearing from the wrong units when other units move
- added achievements for Heroes of the Bitter Harvest (but no art yet)
- Weapons Cache: now sets control of the destroyable hex immediately after it is destroyed.
- Scenario Editor: added unit attribute Exit Delay On/After Turn #
- Scenario Editor: added unit setup restriction Must be in Foxholes
- Scenario Editor: added event effect Remove Unit Group #
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 17 December 2021
16 Dec 21 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
