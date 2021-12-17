 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 17 December 2021

16 Dec 21 Early Access Build

Share · View all patches · Build 7898759 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • adjustments to how the AI comes onto the map in attacking situations
  • fixed AI sometimes trying to move to an inaccessible goal hex (due to stacking or bad terrain for the unit type) and then giving up and passing
  • fixed Acquired counters sometimes disappearing from the wrong units when other units move
  • added achievements for Heroes of the Bitter Harvest (but no art yet)
  • Weapons Cache: now sets control of the destroyable hex immediately after it is destroyed.
  • Scenario Editor: added unit attribute Exit Delay On/After Turn #
  • Scenario Editor: added unit setup restriction Must be in Foxholes
  • Scenario Editor: added event effect Remove Unit Group #

Changed files in this update

