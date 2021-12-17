Macro Kitchen Graphical and Musical Update!

Hey guys, Krayfishkarl here with another Droplet: States of Matter update! Version EA1.10 is now available. This patch features a graphical and musical rework for Macro Kitchen.
I’ve been pretty busy as of late, but hopefully, you’ll enjoy this update just in time for Christmas!
Patch Notes EA1.10
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where some water from Radiant Reactor was in the Persistent Level.
- Fixed an oversight where you could collect the rewards in the Science Museum without having to have properly attained the criteria for them.
Graphics
- Updated graphics and layout for Macro Kitchen.
- Updated graphics for the room in Krypton Estate where the Macro Kitchen portal is located.
- Graphical update to fork enemies. They now have three other variants which are spoons, knives and sporks.
- Changed some arches in Pompeii and Circumstance.
- State changers and crystals now spin independently of framerate.
- New animations for Lord Krypton.
- The Fire Grunts now dance during the Lord Krypton battle.
- Removed “Finish” text from level exits.
Audio
- New music for Macro Kitchen.
- Updated sound effects for TV screens.
- Area sound added to sink area in Macro Kitchen.
Gameplay
- Hopping utensils are now immune to cloud form.
- Changed the way pendulums swing. Pendulums now make an audible swinging sound.
- You are now fully healed after defeating the final boss.
- New enemies in Macro Kitchen: Cheese Slugs, Fire Imps and Ice Cream Cyclopes.
- Added a garbage disposal obstacle to Macro Kitchen. It will suck you in if you get too close.
- Changed camera behavior around drawbridge objects.
- Different time requirements for Macro Kitchen. If you had previous progress in this level, your completion status may change after this update.
Menus
- Copyright text now disappears after pressing start.
Misc
- Slight performance improvements with warp portals and state change drones.
- Mechanisms for a (currently disabled) demo mode added. Coming in a future update.
Changed files in this update