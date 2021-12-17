Umbrella Early Access Release!

Umbrella's Season Pass alpha period has concluded, and she's now entering Early Access! Note that to access Umbrella and any of the Early Access and work in progress features she has to offer, you will still need to launch the game in "beta" mode. You can always access the option to switch from the in-game Options menu.

Umbrella and her stage can be unlocked by owning the Season One Pass, or her individual DLC which is now available. Her DLC is also 10% off for the first 7 days of her Early Access launch - act fast!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1744550/Skullgirls_Umbrella/

NEW STAGE + MUSIC

A heavily work in progress version of Umbrella's stage, "The Boardwalk", is now available in the beta version of the game. We're still working on creating NPCs, adjusting the layout and perspective of the boardwalk, and adding additional detail. Please stay tuned for the full version of the stage arriving closer to Umbrella's final release!

The Boardwalk's stage music, "Ice Cream Headache" (composed by the legendary Masaru "Raito" Kuba best known for their work on Melty Blood and Under Night In-Birth) is also included in this update.

(You can also find the full version on YouTube - have a listen!)

STORY MODE (WORK IN PROGRESS)

Surprise, Umbrella's Story Mode is releasing early! The story is complete, but may receive some minor art, animation, and text tweaks before Umbrella's final release.

The story is also translated into all supported languages except Japanese. We're hoping to have Japanese out in one of our minor updates very soon, and we apologize for the inconvenience.

As with all major story content, please be considerate of others when discussing spoilers!

UMBRELLA CHANGES

THE BIG ONES:

Added new Umbrella palettes, and more will be added in the future. Note that palette #7 and #8 are unlocked by completing Umbrella's Story Mode and Arcade Mode respectively.

Added Umbrella's voice lines! These are still work in progress, so expect some of these to change and have more variety (especially with her different hunger states) in other updates.

ALSO THE BIG ONES, BUT NOT AS BIG AS THE PREVIOUS "THE BIG ONES" SECTION

Slurp 'n' Slide Start up decreased across all versions. Improved hitbox. No longer trips when Umbrella is in the Starving state. Advantage on block and hit increased. Reduced dismount recovery length. Knockback on block slightly reduced Umbrella now dismounts forwards into the opponent instead of jumping backwards. Satiated version has had its duration shortened, but it moves slightly faster at the beginning of the slide.

Bobblin' Bubble When attacked, it will now move towards the opponent for a brief moment before popping. Tweaked scale before exploding, which adjusts the hitbox slightly. Hitspark now spawns when attacked by an ally. Will now pop if hit by allied projectiles. Reduced movement speed. (2.85 to 2.0) Reduced up and down sway when moving. Will now sway back onto the screen if it touches the corner. Removed forced scaling. Adjusted block pushback.

Hungern Rush While Satiated, opponent velocity on landing has been adjusted. In combination with cLK changes below, she can combo on everyone after if OTG is available. Forced damage scaling while Ravenous is now 75%, up from 55%. No longer trips while Umbrella is in the Starving state.

JLK If Umbrella is rising, velocity change (up and down) is reduced. Increased forward momentum on the kick. Active frames increased by 2F.

Tongue Twister Reduced recovery by 8F. First active frame hitbox appears further away from Umbrella, increasing immediate range. Umbrella slides back slightly further from the corner if she's too close, helping her position for follow-ups.

Puddles Will now drop further away from the corner if they're too close. This allows them to always be interacted with using her MK buttons. Increased width and interact distance on Puddles slightly. Randomized art direction on the floor. (Visual change only)

Hunger Mechanics All hunger changes (except Taunt assist!) are completely disabled if Umbrella is not the point character.



(...This allows Umbrella to "lock in" a desired hunger level when tagging out, and continue using assists that would normally influence hunger, opening up new team building strategies. As a result of these changes, Salt Grinder and Tongue Twister behave differently when chosen as an assist.)

Hunger build over time in all states except Ravenous has been reduced by 25%.

Hunger build while in the Ravenous state is reduced by 50%.

Hunger build during Wish Maker, Bobblin Bubble, and Cutie Ptooie is locked.

Cutie Ptooie bubble hunger build reduced from 1 pip to 0.5 pips.

Cutie Ptooie hunger reduction from eating the butterfly increased to 1.5 pips.

Reduced hunger build (by about ~25%) on Under The Weather bubble spawning.

If cLK is performed from a dash, Umbrella will slide into it with a boost of speed.

Modified Umbrella's dash. Each lunge moves faster, but landing between lunges is slower while she switches legs. VFX updated.

(... Dashing into attack range from a single lunge should feel more viable, especially in combination with cLK slide. Repeated dashing will still feel somewhat sluggish.)

Can now have two bubbles (Wish Maker, Cutie Ptooie, Bobblin' Bubble) out at the same time, similar to Peacock's George projectiles.

Salt Grinder startup is now impacted by hunger state, like every other special. It is slightly slower when Overstuffed and Starving, and slightly faster while Ravenous.

sMP sliding velocity tweaked. Now travels slightly less far, but velocity is retained again after the hit.

sHP is no longer projectile invincible during the attack active frames.

Improved vertical reach and hitbox on sMK splash from kicking a puddle.

Salt Grinder, Tongue Twister, and Cutie Ptooie can now cancel into Taunt early in the moves to fix Taunt being harder than intended to perform.

Fixed a bug where Wish Maker would always knock opponents back in the same direction regardless of its facing direction. Also adjusted (fixed) air blockstun velocity.

BEOWULF

Is also in these update notes?!

Added missing VO to super jump.

GENERAL BALANCE CHANGES

Will not be arriving in this update, but should hopefully be arriving before the end of the year!

(Build version 3.3.14)