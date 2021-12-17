 Skip to content

Impious Pumpkins update for 17 December 2021

Pumpkin Energy Orbs

Share · View all patches · Build 7898601

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In addition to the normal energy orbs that appear throughout the map, when smashed, pumpkins now have a 15% chance to drop up to 3 energy orbs.

Each orb can refill 5 energy.

Keep your eyes open to collect them and good luck! =D

Allan

Changed files in this update

Impious Pumpkins Content Depot 1774081
