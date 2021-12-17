Pumpkin Energy Orbs

In addition to the normal energy orbs that appear throughout the map, when smashed, pumpkins now have a 15% chance to drop up to 3 energy orbs.
Each orb can refill 5 energy.
Keep your eyes open to collect them and good luck! =D
Allan
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
In addition to the normal energy orbs that appear throughout the map, when smashed, pumpkins now have a 15% chance to drop up to 3 energy orbs.
Each orb can refill 5 energy.
Keep your eyes open to collect them and good luck! =D
Allan
Changed files in this update