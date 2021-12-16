-Fix: Elevator bug where you could toggle it while not in the elevator.
-Fix: Bug where level 0 items weren't generating any helpful properties.
-Fix: Knockdown animation was sometimes being disrupted.
-Change: Randomize stats no longer invests in Personality/Intellection,
those do nothing at the moment.
-Change: Re-arranged some buttons.
-Change: Re-aligned some text.
-Change: Made more room for activity log.
-Change: Removed running indicator.
-Fix/Change: You may longer access stat menu from your inventory when in TBC.
-Change: Jumping costs stamina now.
-Change: Running costs stamina now.
(this also includes being in runmode)
Redaxium update for 16 December 2021
Patch 0.92
