 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Redaxium update for 16 December 2021

Patch 0.92

Share · View all patches · Build 7898556 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fix: Elevator bug where you could toggle it while not in the elevator.

-Fix: Bug where level 0 items weren't generating any helpful properties.

-Fix: Knockdown animation was sometimes being disrupted.

-Change: Randomize stats no longer invests in Personality/Intellection,

those do nothing at the moment.

-Change: Re-arranged some buttons.

-Change: Re-aligned some text.

-Change: Made more room for activity log.

-Change: Removed running indicator.

-Fix/Change: You may longer access stat menu from your inventory when in TBC.

-Change: Jumping costs stamina now.

-Change: Running costs stamina now.

(this also includes being in runmode)

Changed files in this update

redaxiumwin Depot 1577941
  • Loading history…
redaxiumlin Depot 1577944
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.