Titanic Update! - New World, Drones, and Structures!

Hey everyone!
Today we're releasing the new world, Titan! However, we know that many of you are not there yet so we've added plenty of other new features to the game as well! Here's a full list of all the changes.
- New world Titan added to the game (only first 200km so far and no trading post yet).
- Added many new quests.
- Added new Quest UI
- Added a chest compressor structure that allows you to turn normal chests into golden chests.
- Chest spawn rate no longer increases after 1000km, but chest rewards have a multiplier added to them with each new depth.
- The Chest collector total storage has been reduced to reflect the changes to chests spawn rate. No one actually enjoys opening 400 chests.
- Changed battles rewards to scale based on income instead of being a fixed amount per monster.
- Added a healing drone that needs to be discovered in caves.
- When you start a battle your weapons are now off cooldown.
- Weapons cooldowns have been roughly doubled, but their damage has also been doubled.
- Added the ability to shift-click reactor components into the reactor grid.
- RTG Fuel rods now cost 2,500 Po3.
- Added new buffs to the buff lab.
- Adjusted some buff prices and buff durations in the buff lab.
- Added a few more stats to the stats panel.
- Unfound minerals now tell you roughly at what depth you can expect to find them.
- Implemented a new system to support even larger numbers up to 10^16777216.
- Fixed some of the text and images popping around on screen by a pixel.
- Add a full-screen button.
- Added a simple cave tutorial.
- Debug log and event log sizes increased.
- Added a save and quit button.
