-
Fixed missing skinned items on gym when it’s being used.
-
Fixed an issue that caused Wolfgang to not transform properly when sleeping.
-
Fixed a missing string when Wolfgang attempted to work out while hungry.
-
Missing ornaments have been added to the game, and will be accessible in the next hotfix.
-
A few items were missed from a couple of shop chests. We’re adding them to the chests now, and users that missed out will have the items added to their inventory. This retroactive granting of missed items will take place over the next 24 hours. We’ll also be granting some bonus Spools to the affected users as they may have lost out by weaving the items.
- Added missing Wanda Merrymaker items to shop chests.
- Added Woven variant of Wolfgang’s Riding Boots. This item will also be added to the appropriate Wolgang shop chests.
Don't Starve Together update for 16 December 2021
[Game Hotfix] - 490564
Patchnotes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 7898500
Don't Starve Together - Windows Depot 322331
Don't Starve Together - Linux Depot 322332
Don't Starve Together - OSX Depot 322333
Changed depots in release branch