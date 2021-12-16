Update Alpha (1.7)

Christmas Event is now here! Decorations are hidden around the maps, can you find them all?
Additions:
Added footsteps to the player.
Added power Easter egg objectives for The Barracks.
Added power weapon to The Barracks, complete the Easter egg to obtain for that game.
Added a audio cue to find the blacksmith
Added footsteps to troll enemies.
Added Power Ups and De-buffs that you can get from enemies.
(Power Ups):
- Freebee = Next purchase is free.
- Double Points = Doubles points earned for 15 seconds
- point boost = Rewards the player 1000 points
- speed = Boosts player speed for 15 seconds
(De-buffs):
- Deduction = Removes 1000 points from the player.
- Taxation = Next purchase is doubled.
Changes:
- Changed some door costs.
- Changed blacksmith spawn location in lab on The Barracks.
- Changed look of staff projectiles.
- Chests are now interactable.
- Increased accuracy of ranged weapons.
- Reduced mixed variant round start cap from 25, to 10.
- Moved an enemy spawn in landing east, on Last stand.
- Upgraded metal textures.
- Upgraded Weapon textures.
Fixes:
- Fixed Vegetation not having snow on The Barracks.
- Fixed a bug where you could only use the blacksmith, if you had over the amount required.
- Fixed an issue where some doors would not open others intended.
- Fixed an issue where a door could trap players against a table on the barracks.
- Fixed an issue where looking through certain barrels and boxes, create a clipping issue.
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on doorframes on The Barracks.
- Fixed an issue where fog changes were delayed by a round.
- Fixed enemies teleporting back to their original position, making the flow of rounds slow.
- Fixed an issue that allowed enemies to walk through the blacksmith area.
