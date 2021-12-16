 Skip to content

Dungeons Of Honor update for 16 December 2021

Update Alpha (1.7)

Build 7898496

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Christmas Event is now here! Decorations are hidden around the maps, can you find them all?

Additions:

  • Added footsteps to the player.

  • Added power Easter egg objectives for The Barracks.

  • Added power weapon to The Barracks, complete the Easter egg to obtain for that game.

  • Added a audio cue to find the blacksmith

  • Added footsteps to troll enemies.

  • Added Power Ups and De-buffs that you can get from enemies.

(Power Ups):

  • Freebee = Next purchase is free.
  • Double Points = Doubles points earned for 15 seconds
  • point boost = Rewards the player 1000 points
  • speed = Boosts player speed for 15 seconds

(De-buffs):

  • Deduction = Removes 1000 points from the player.
  • Taxation = Next purchase is doubled.

Changes:

  • Changed some door costs.
  • Changed blacksmith spawn location in lab on The Barracks.
  • Changed look of staff projectiles.
  • Chests are now interactable.
  • Increased accuracy of ranged weapons.
  • Reduced mixed variant round start cap from 25, to 10.
  • Moved an enemy spawn in landing east, on Last stand.
  • Upgraded metal textures.
  • Upgraded Weapon textures.

Fixes:

  • Fixed Vegetation not having snow on The Barracks.
  • Fixed a bug where you could only use the blacksmith, if you had over the amount required.
  • Fixed an issue where some doors would not open others intended.
  • Fixed an issue where a door could trap players against a table on the barracks.
  • Fixed an issue where looking through certain barrels and boxes, create a clipping issue.
  • Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on doorframes on The Barracks.
  • Fixed an issue where fog changes were delayed by a round.
  • Fixed enemies teleporting back to their original position, making the flow of rounds slow.
  • Fixed an issue that allowed enemies to walk through the blacksmith area.

