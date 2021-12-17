Crash fix for Intel Tiger Lake processors

There was a crash on launch for users running with Intel Tiger Lake processors. This was due to a bug in the OpenSSL code used in the 4.21 version of Unreal Engine (the version of UE4 that Moss shipped on). This was fixed in UE4.22. We folded in the updated SSL library into Moss. This appears to have fixed the issue for us locally, but do let us know if you are seeing a similar crash on launch:
Detailed notes here from Intel:
https://software.intel.com/content/www/us/en/develop/articles/openssl-sha-crash-bug-requires-application-update.html
Changed files in this update