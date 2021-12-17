 Skip to content

Moss update for 17 December 2021

Crash fix for Intel Tiger Lake processors

Build 7898254

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a crash on launch for users running with Intel Tiger Lake processors. This was due to a bug in the OpenSSL code used in the 4.21 version of Unreal Engine (the version of UE4 that Moss shipped on). This was fixed in UE4.22. We folded in the updated SSL library into Moss. This appears to have fixed the issue for us locally, but do let us know if you are seeing a similar crash on launch:

Detailed notes here from Intel:

https://software.intel.com/content/www/us/en/develop/articles/openssl-sha-crash-bug-requires-application-update.html

