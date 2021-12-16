 Skip to content

Lifeslide update for 16 December 2021

The December Update Is Here

16 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just in time for the winter holidays, we present to you the December Update!

Here's what's new:

Features and content
  • More level content has been added to Questioning. The level has been extended and the knowledge gates have been reworked with something more exciting - animated thorns!
  • 8 new animal-themed hidden appearances. This time we're not telling you where they are. Check out four of them in the image below. The rest are in the appearances menu.
  • 8 new appearances that can be purchased with Matter
  • The special winter challenge has been loaded. Stay tuned, the challenge starts on December 20th.
  • Added a HUD notification when an appearance is unlocked
  • Reworked the design of the plane part collection HUD notification.
  • New cross-platform leaderboards that will bring players from all platforms together and will allow for mor exciting future events
  • New levels have been added to the weekly challenge rotation - Questioning, Experiencing and Recalling

Fixes
  • Fixed issues with the camera twitching
  • Localization fixes
  • UI Tweaks and fixes

