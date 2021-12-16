The December Update Is Here

Just in time for the winter holidays, we present to you the December Update!
Here's what's new:
Features and content
- More level content has been added to Questioning. The level has been extended and the knowledge gates have been reworked with something more exciting - animated thorns!
- 8 new animal-themed hidden appearances. This time we're not telling you where they are. Check out four of them in the image below. The rest are in the appearances menu.
- 8 new appearances that can be purchased with Matter
- The special winter challenge has been loaded. Stay tuned, the challenge starts on December 20th.
- Added a HUD notification when an appearance is unlocked
- Reworked the design of the plane part collection HUD notification.
- New cross-platform leaderboards that will bring players from all platforms together and will allow for mor exciting future events
- New levels have been added to the weekly challenge rotation - Questioning, Experiencing and Recalling
Fixes
- Fixed issues with the camera twitching
- Localization fixes
- UI Tweaks and fixes
Changed files in this update