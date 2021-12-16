Patch Notes - Dec 16, 2021

- Furnace should be properly usable
- Added an option in settings to toggle enemy health bars so that they always show up regardless of their health
- Fading to black and vice versa should be more fluid upon dungeon start
- Added an option in settings to toggle a health bar above the player
- Drops from bosses now scale with floors. Floors 1-9 will yield 1 drop, 10-19 will yield 2, 20-29 3, etc.
- There's now natural health regeneration. Like Corruption, you will now regenerate 1% Health every 2 seconds (subject to change)
- ESC menu can now be used to open Settings. Like the ESC menu, time now also stops when the Settings menu is active.
Nefarium Playtest update for 16 December 2021
