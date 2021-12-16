This patch fixes multiple issues caused by regression bug testing in the game.
-We've fixed the issue where Maine tile graphics get corrupted, which stopped the Maine sign and hotel from appearing properly.
-We've fixed an issue that would stop star systems from showing on the Galaxy map.
-We've fixed an issue that could cause the launcher to stop responding.
-We've added a link to our store on the launcher.
The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 16 December 2021
Spacefarers 2.0.4 Patch
This patch fixes multiple issues caused by regression bug testing in the game.
Changed files in this update