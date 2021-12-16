 Skip to content

The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 16 December 2021

Spacefarers 2.0.4 Patch

Build 7898192 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes multiple issues caused by regression bug testing in the game.

-We've fixed the issue where Maine tile graphics get corrupted, which stopped the Maine sign and hotel from appearing properly.

-We've fixed an issue that would stop star systems from showing on the Galaxy map.

-We've fixed an issue that could cause the launcher to stop responding.

-We've added a link to our store on the launcher.

Changed files in this update

The Dawning Clocks Of Time Content Depot 1730631
