Game's Released!

It's been a long trek here, but the game's out. I'm hoping you're willing to give the game a try, and that my final product is worth your time!

I intend to release at least one patch at some point, as I've already noticed an issue (Neverfound's health bar is using the wrong sprite :( ) but I want to wait for potentially some bugs to come in so that I'm not going through all the effort to change a detail nobody would notice because they don't know how it's supposed to be. I will patch it, but I want to see if there are bigger problems first.

As for what's next, I'm gonna take a week off for Christmas and to do some creative projects I want to do, like single drawings and Christmas art events. Then after that, it's straight on to the next project. I want to take a week to make sure I know what I'm doing with the next one. The earliest development video for this game was June 30th, meaning this game took over half a year, which is beyond my original intended timeframe, and I actually cut two whole Boklund-like bosses from my original plan, which would have pushed me into late January at the earliest. I should understand the workflow and workload better next time.

I also want to do a more active development process: weekly updates, random posts from my work on a twitter/tumblr/discord, a Patreon , so I'm not as worried about traction and income while working.

For now, I hope you enjoy Hordebreaker! Have fun!