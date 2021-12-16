 Skip to content

SPACE ALPHA update for 16 December 2021

Space Alpha Patch 0.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7898100

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enabled Multiplayer.

Current Match time is set to 10 minutes. This will likely be tweaked, by for instance setting a max frag count, or flag capture amount.

Overview of the last patches https://spacealpha.com/2021/12/16/space-alpha-patch-0-7-1/

Changed files in this update

