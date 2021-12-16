- Fixed the bug that the door of qianhuzhuang office building got stuck on the roof
- Optimized the hall of Tianren temple in Yuezhou city
- There is radiation outside qianhuzhuang village, which will slowly accumulate radiation value. The drug "fuqingling capsule" to eliminate radiation value is available in the health service center.
- Changed the menu background music (sung by myself) to "prayer song of heaven and man"
- The menu background has been changed. The original game name is ugly
- Some cable boxes have been added on the ground of Yuezhou city
- Some map blocks of Qianhu village and temple plain have been slightly modified
靖之元：东海 update for 16 December 2021
20211217 update (patch 006)
