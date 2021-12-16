 Skip to content

靖之元：东海 update for 16 December 2021

20211217 update (patch 006)

Share · View all patches · Build 7898074 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the bug that the door of qianhuzhuang office building got stuck on the roof
  2. Optimized the hall of Tianren temple in Yuezhou city
  3. There is radiation outside qianhuzhuang village, which will slowly accumulate radiation value. The drug "fuqingling capsule" to eliminate radiation value is available in the health service center.
  4. Changed the menu background music (sung by myself) to "prayer song of heaven and man"
  5. The menu background has been changed. The original game name is ugly
  6. Some cable boxes have been added on the ground of Yuezhou city
  7. Some map blocks of Qianhu village and temple plain have been slightly modified

