Idle Armada update for 16 December 2021

Test Version of Idle Armada "Remake" Now Available in Default Release Train

The test version of the remake is now live in the mainline release, you no longer need to opt-in in the Steam UI. See the details of this "remake" in this post here -- this "remake" still includes the original game in the same binaries: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1408060/view/3106918242170136472

To try it out, download this new release, and switch to one of the "Remake" save slots on the settings screen. For those following remake news on discord, this is a new build 0.10.0.3, with the following changes from the last opt-in build (0.10.0.2):

  • Fix targeting bug where both player and enemy ships tended to fire at the closest enemy, rather than focusing their fire.
  • Fix bug where bullets in flight at time of save tended to disappear on load.
  • Fix bug with loading ships from a save game.
  • Fix bug where bullets could redirect to a friendly target if their original target was destroyed before they reached it.
  • For those who had not opted into any remake build yet, know that this release also fixes a longstanding offline items bug in the original game!

And those of you who are waiting for this release on the Google Play Store (Android) or MacOS (Steam), both are coming soon!

