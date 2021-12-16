- Geometric Sniper Z - Launch in Early Access !!!

The big day has finally come !!!

We are very excited and happy with the development and Early Access Release of the “Geometric Sniper – Z”!

The suggestions and reviews of previous games in the series (Geometric Sniper) were very important for the development of this game!!!

We have several new features in this game!!!

Check out some of the news!

• You can create your character;

• New shooting system, you can take 2 weapons in game play;

• Gun and ammunition store;

• Skin shop with more than 40 types of accessories to give your character personality;

• Wallpaper Shop (Catch zombies, gather supplies and exchange for wallpapers that best suit your character choose between 1920x1080 or 2560x1080 and have a unique wallpaper on your PC desktop!)

• Inventory for managing ammunition, accessories, wallpapers, pets and weapons arsenal;

• Adventure Mode with 8 challenging Missions in 4 scenarios specially designed for the game;

• Two Runaway Zombie Mode missions (You are a very crazy zombie that aims to contaminate all people, but beware of the sniper!);

• Survival Mode;

• Ranking;

Many other news are to come ...

Again we would like to count on the support of the community to make this game a success, so we count on your feedbacks and suggestions!

To facilitate communication beyond the forum here on Steam we are happy to present our official discord, there you will be able to share all your ideas and feedbacks about the new game and will know in advance of all the news.

https://discord.gg/jACf6GeGBE

Be sure to follow us on the studio's page on Steam, so you will know about new games and news from the studio.

We hope you have fun with the game well it is being done with great care!!!

Be sure to tell us what you think !!!

Thank you one more time!

Hope you like!