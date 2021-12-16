 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Trials of Wilderness update for 16 December 2021

Patch 4.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 7897978 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A maximum of 3 wolves and bears can be purchased in defense mode.

Increased price for wolf, bear and hunting rifle in defense mode.

Increased breeding time of animals.

Fixed: Titan has no hitboxes after death.

Fixed: Clients cannot pump water on the water pump.

Fixed: When an iron map is purchased, iron markers are not displayed on clients.

Other changes.

Changed files in this update

Trials of Wilderness Depot Depot 934181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.