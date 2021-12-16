A maximum of 3 wolves and bears can be purchased in defense mode.
Increased price for wolf, bear and hunting rifle in defense mode.
Increased breeding time of animals.
Fixed: Titan has no hitboxes after death.
Fixed: Clients cannot pump water on the water pump.
Fixed: When an iron map is purchased, iron markers are not displayed on clients.
Other changes.
Patch 4.5.2
Changed files in this update